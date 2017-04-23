XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/04/2017 - 13:41 BST

Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Not Focused On Leeds United’s Results

 




Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists he is paying no attention to Leeds United, despite the Yorkshire club's slip up at Burton Albion on Saturday putting the Cottagers in the clear in sixth place in the Championship.

Garry Monk's men held the whip hand over Fulham until Easter Monday, when a home loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers allowed Jokanovic's side to sneak into the final playoff spot on goal difference, with Leeds dropping down to seventh.




Matters were still tight heading into Saturday's games, but Leeds' loss at Burton and Fulham's win over Huddersfield has put daylight between the two clubs.

Nevertheless, with just two league games left, Jokanovic insists he is only focusing on Fulham and not on Leeds.
 


"No, I am thinking only about Brentford, our next game", he told his club's official site, with it being noted that Leeds had lost.

"Two games are in front of us and anything can happen.

"It’s not time to look at the table, it’s time to rest our bodies and rest our minds and be fresh and push in the last two games in this regular part of the competition.

"I have enough experience in the Championship to know many strange things can happen. We cannot relax and think everything is done."

Fulham next take on Brentford at Craven Cottage, while Leeds host Norwich City at Elland Road.

Leeds must surely take all three points, especially with Fulham having a vastly superior goal difference.
 