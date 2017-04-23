He Wants To Kill Opponents – Arsene Wenger Lauds Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez is an animal who wants to kill opposing teams, after the Chilean fired Arsenal into the FA Cup final.



Sanchez popped up with an extra time goal against Manchester City at Wembley to book a 2-1 win and a place in the final against Antonio Conte's Chelsea outfit.











Wenger saw his side tested by the Citizens, who hit the woodwork twice in the second half, and was delighted they came through the test.



He also saluted Sanchez, dubbing the forward an animal and insisting that he will be at Arsenal next year, regardless of whether he puts pen to paper on a new contract.





" Alexis Sanchez was like the team. He had problems to start and became stronger and stronger", Wenger said on BT Sport .

"He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up.



"He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend him.



"When at Arsenal Football Club we want the team to turn up in big games and I think we did that today", the Frenchman continued.



"Overall I am very pleased. People questioned us, we went through tough times.



"In these times you can be divided or united and today we have shown the right response."



Arsenal will now switch their focus to trying to up the ante in their challenge to finish in the Premier League's top four in order to secure Champions League football next term.

