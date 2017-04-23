I Feel Strong – Wayne Rooney Delights As Manchester United Beat Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Wayne Rooney insists he feels strong after he scored in a 2-0 win for Manchester United away at Burnley, as the Red Devils continued their top four Premier League push.



Jose Mourinho included Rooney in the starting eleven at Turf Moor, amid the news that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had picked up a cruciate ligament injury during midweek Europa League action.











It was Anthony Martial who put the Red Devils ahead in the 21st minute after a quick Manchester United counter-attack caught Burnley napping.



Rooney then put the visitors 2-0 ahead after he squeezed the ball into the back of the net from close range, managing to beat a tight angle to double Manchester United's lead six minutes before the break.





Burnley had no answer and could not reply in the second half, meaning it was Manchester United who took all three points with a 2-0 win.

Rooney's goal was his first since January and he was quick to insist after the match that he feels good.



"It's always great to be on the scoresheet. I've had injuries off the bench which has been frustrating but I feel strong now", Rooney said on Sky Sports.



Now the England star feels that the stage is perfectly set for Thursday's Manchester derby against Manchester City.



"It's two great teams and it's massive for City.



"There's a fight for the top four and we're both in the fight. We'll be ready", he added.

