Joel Matip Starts – Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace side at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's men know they must keep winning if they are to see off their rivals for a top four spot and the Reds start as heavy favourites to do just that on Merseyside.











The Reds remain without Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, who are absent with injury, while Palace defender Mamadou Sakho cannot play as he is on loan at the London club from Liverpool and as such is ineligible.



Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while in the centre of defence he picks Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip. Lucas Leiva, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum are the midfield base, while Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi provide the attacking threat.



From the bench the Liverpool manager can call for Marko Grujic if needed, while Joe Gomez is a defensive option.



Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace



Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi



Substitutes: Karius, Gomez, Grujic, Moreno, Brewster, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold

