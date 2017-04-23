Jose Mourinho Relationship Great Since Day One Insists Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has revealed that he shares a positive relationship with Jose Mourinho and believes that the Red Devils have grown as a team under the Portuguese.



Darmian signed for Manchester United when Louis van Gaal was manager in the summer of 2015 and initially struggled when Mourinho took charge of the club last summer.











However, the defender has nothing but praise for the Manchester United boss, who he added has a completely different way of working compared to Van Gaal and admits that the players have tried hard to take all his ideas on board.



And the Italy international believes Manchester United have only grown as a team, both in terms of mentality and level of football under Mourinho.





The defender said to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Jose has introduced his ideas and definitely has his own way of working, which is different from Van Gaal.

“We have tried to learn from him as quickly as possible and in my opinion we have seen a general growth in our performances, compared to where we started with regards to our character and our level of football.”



While Darmian has gradually grown into an important member of the Red Devils squad this season, he was on the fringes of Mourinho’s plans at the start of the campaign.



However, the defender stressed that he has been sharing a good relationship with the Manchester United manager since day one.



Asked about his rapport with Mourinho, he said: “Positive without a doubt.



“We’ve shared a great relationship from day one.”

