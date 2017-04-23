Lazio Considering Move For Tottenham Hotspur Striker Vincent Janssen

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.



Spurs paid €20m to sign the Netherlands international from AZ Alkmaar last summer, taking him to White Hart Lane as backup to Harry Kane.











Janssen has struggled badly in the Premier League however and despite repeated votes of confidence from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, it is unclear how long he will last in north London.



Spurs may be given a chance to offload Janssen this summer as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are considering a bid.





The Serie A side want to increase their attacking options for next term and are assessing whether to move for Janssen.

It is claimed that Janssen is rated at around the €14m mark, which would potentially mean a loss of €6m for Spurs.



Lazio have struggled to score enough goals in Serie A this term, netting 54 in 32 league games so far, a total well adrift of the top three, who have managed 75, 70 and 64, respectively.



It remains to be seen whether Janssen would be attracted to the idea of joining Lazio.

