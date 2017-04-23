Marouane Fellaini and Wayne Rooney Start – Manchester United Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Red Devils head into the game fresh off having booked their spot in the semi-final of the Europa League, where they will play La Liga outfit Celta Vigo over two legs.











However, Manchester United have suffered a double injury blow, with both Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic out with cruciate ligament injuries.



With the Red Devils still in the top four hunt, Jose Mourinho will want all three points at Turf Moor and he goes with David de Gea between the sticks. At the back, Mourinho picks Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young as his full-backs, while Eric Bailly and Daley Blind link up in the centre. Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini will look to control the game, while Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney support Anthony Martial.



On the bench the Portuguese has Marcus Rashford if needed, while Michael Carrick is an experienced head.



Manchester United Team vs Burnley



De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Lingard, Rooney, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

