06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/04/2017 - 00:01 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Will Definitely Be Suffering Now But He Can't Show It – Former Chelsea Striker

 




Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that the Blues will have made Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino suffer after beating Spurs 4-2 in their FA Cup semi-final tie at Wembley on Saturday.

Spurs were being tipped in some quarters to edge past Chelsea, especially with Antonio Conte's men enduring a mixed spell of form and the Italian choosing to start with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench.




But after Spurs pegged Chelsea back twice to make it 2-2, Conte turned to Hazard and Costa and the Blues found another two goals to book their spot in the final of the FA Cup.

Spurs had bossed possession and performed well, but still come up short, and Hasselbaink is sure that Pochettino will be suffering because of it.
 


But the former Chelsea striker insists the Argentine will not be able to show his players he is hurting.

"They played well Spurs, but they got beat again", he said on Chelsea TV, discussing the mental aspect.

"It brings it into sharp focus, another game at Wembley, another defeat.

"They've got to come here next season or the season after", Cundy added.

Tottenham may take heart from their performance against Chelsea at Wembley, however they badly need to taste victory at the national stadium soon as they prepare to play their domestic matches at the ground.
 