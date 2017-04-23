Olivier Giroud Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester City at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final tie.



The Gunners are battling to save a poor season which sees the side fighting just to finish in the top four in the Premier League and looking at the FA Cup as their only chance of a trophy.











Arsene Wenger is grappling with a number of injuries and Arsenal are without goalkeeper David Ospina, defender Shkodran Mustafi, midfielder Santi Cazorla and attackers Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez.



The Frenchman sticks with three at the back, with Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding lining up. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka sit in the centre of midfield, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nacho Monreal on the flanks. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez tuck in behind Olivier Giroud.



On the bench Wenger has Theo Walcott if he needs extra pace, while Alex Iwobi is another option.



Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Cech, Paulista, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud



Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck

