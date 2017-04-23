XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/04/2017 - 14:02 BST

Olivier Giroud Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester City at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final tie.

The Gunners are battling to save a poor season which sees the side fighting just to finish in the top four in the Premier League and looking at the FA Cup as their only chance of a trophy.




Arsene Wenger is grappling with a number of injuries and Arsenal are without goalkeeper David Ospina, defender Shkodran Mustafi, midfielder Santi Cazorla and attackers Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez.

The Frenchman sticks with three at the back, with Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding lining up. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka sit in the centre of midfield, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nacho Monreal on the flanks. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez tuck in behind Olivier Giroud.

On the bench Wenger has Theo Walcott if he needs extra pace, while Alex Iwobi is another option.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Cech, Paulista, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck
 