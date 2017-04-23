One Day I’ll Talk About It – Arsene Wenger As Arsenal Overcome Difficult Period By Beating Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger is proud of his players for showing togetherness through a difficult period, following Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at Wembley, and says one day he will speak about what happened.



Arsenal went into the semi-final tie against Pep Guardiola's men as underdogs, having slipped down to as low as seventh in the Premier League and seen significant fan unrest as some Gunners supporters call for Wenger to go.











Wenger saw his men tested by Manchester City in the first half and then fall behind just past the hour mark after Sergio Aguero scored.



But a goal from Nacho Monreal less than ten minutes later and then an Alexis Sanchez strike in extra time booked a spot for Arsenal in the final against Chelsea and left Wenger a happy man.





Still stung from a period of poor form, Wenger was quick to express his delight after the final whistle and insisted he has great pride in the display his men put in.

He also promised that one day he will open up on the tough period his side have suffered.



"I am very proud of our performance and spirit. I felt we became stronger", Wenger said on BT Sport.



"In the first half maybe we were a bit cautious, accepting to be dominated, and then we became stronger and stronger.



"It was a very tight game but overall I think we deserved to win the game.



"We went through a difficult period. I will talk one day about that. I feel players showed great togetherness today", the Arsenal boss added.



Wenger will now hope that his side can defy the odds again in the final by beating Chelsea, something which would surely set the stage for the Frenchman to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.



