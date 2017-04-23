XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/04/2017 - 17:58 BST

That’s Character – Arsenal Star Hails FA Cup Semi-Final Win Over Manchester City

 




Aaron Ramsey believes Arsenal showed real character to edge past Manchester City 2-1 in extra-time to book their spot in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Gunners came into the match as underdogs against Pep Guardiola's men and Arsene Wenger sprung a surprise by sticking with the three at the back system he deployed against Middlesbrough.




Arsenal were under the cosh in the first half, but withstood Manchester City pressure and headed in level at the break.

But the Citizens did pull ahead just past the hour mark after Sergio Aguero was put through and clipped the ball over Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.
 


The Gunners responded though and levelled in the 71st minute after Nacho Monreal volleyed a cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain past Claudio Bravo.

Extra time was needed to split the two teams and ultimately it was Arsenal who came up trumps after Alexis Sanchez popped up to score in the 101st minute after Manchester City did not properly clear a free kick from Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners had won 2-1 and Ramsey feels his side's hunger to win was on display, while he also hailed the character shown.

"I love this competition. We have been quite successful in recent years and you can see the passion that the players play with", Ramsey said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"We went behind and kept on going and got a result.

"I made the mistake for the goal. I know in these situations you have to respond. I carried on trying to work my socks off and ultimately it paid off.

"That is the second time we played this formation, credit to the boys. We have shown the character we have in this team."

And Ramsey says Arsenal want to win the FA Cup for under-fire boss Wenger.

"It was important to win today, to have something to look forward to. But now we have another seven cup finals to try and get into the top four. 

"We have let him [Arsene Wenger] down at times this season, we want to win it for him and ourselves."
 

nbsp;