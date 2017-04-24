Arsenal Again Scout Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal continued their interest in Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels by scouting him yet again at the weekend.



Engels has been linked with the Gunners, who have been watching his progress in Belgium closely ahead of a potential swoop for his services.











Arsene Wenger's men are staying as up to date as possible with Engels and, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, watched him in action against Anderlecht on Sunday, a game Club Brugge lost 2-0.



The 22-year-old completed all 90 minutes in the Jupiler Pro League Championship Group encounter.





If Arsenal do choose to move for Engels, they may face opposition for his services as Everton have continued to be linked with the defender .

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is expected to splash the cash in the summer transfer window and Engels appears to be on the club's radar.



Engels, who saw injury affect him in the early part of the season, has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge this term, chipping in with two goals.

