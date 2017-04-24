XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/04/2017 - 22:49 BST

Arsenal Again Scout Everton Target

 




Arsenal continued their interest in Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels by scouting him yet again at the weekend.

Engels has been linked with the Gunners, who have been watching his progress in Belgium closely ahead of a potential swoop for his services.




Arsene Wenger's men are staying as up to date as possible with Engels and, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, watched him in action against Anderlecht on Sunday, a game Club Brugge lost 2-0.

The 22-year-old completed all 90 minutes in the Jupiler Pro League Championship Group encounter.
 


If Arsenal do choose to move for Engels, they may face opposition for his services as Everton have continued to be linked with the defender.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is expected to splash the cash in the summer transfer window and Engels appears to be on the club's radar.

Engels, who saw injury affect him in the early part of the season, has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge this term, chipping in with two goals.
 