06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/04/2017 - 16:01 BST

Arsenal Forward Linked With Brighton Switch

 




Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has been linked with a summer move to Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Costa Rica international is currently on loan at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, having headed away from Arsenal in search of regular first team football.




He is not expected to remain with Sporting Lisbon, where he has struggled to hammer down a regular starting spot and has made just 17 appearances in the Primeira Liga, scoring three goals, this term.

According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Campbell could continue his career at Brighton.
 


The Seagulls have won promotion from the Championship this season and are now deep in planning their squad for next term.

Campbell, who is now 24 and will be 25 years old before the new season kicks off, has been away from Arsenal on a series of loan spells.

The forward counts Deportivo Saprissa, Puntarenas, Villarreal, Lorient, Real Betis and Olympiacos amongst his former clubs.
 