06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/04/2017 - 13:42 BST

Bayern Munich Eye Double Raid With Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Stars In Sights

 




Bayern Munich are eyeing a double raid on north London, with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker firmly in their sights.

The Bavarians are busy planning for the summer transfer window and their attention has been drawn to the Premier League pair.




According to German magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich see Sanchez as the perfect man to link up with Robert Lewandowski, as he can operate both wide and through the middle.

They have also been impressed with Spurs full-back Walker and are keen to welcome him to the Allianz Arena.
 


Sanchez is attracting interest from a number of Europe's clubs due to his contractual situation at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chilean's deal runs out in 2018 and he has yet to be convinced to put pen to paper by an Arsenal side well short of being able to challenge in the Premier League and Champions League.

Walker may be tougher to tempt away from Tottenham, with the full-back under contract with the White Hart Lane outfit until 2021.

Spurs are also making progress under Mauricio Pochettino and yet again challenging for the Premier League title, while they are set to play Champions League football once more next term.
 