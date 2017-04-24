XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/04/2017 - 11:38 BST

Celtic Loss Has To Be Lesson Learned For Lots of Rangers Players – Kenny Miller

 




Kenny Miller is of the opinion that Rangers’ 2-0 loss to Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday will act as a learning curve for a lot of Gers players.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair on either side of half-time at Hampden handed Rangers their fourth Old Firm derby loss in all competitions this season.




Young defenders David Bates and Myles Beerman got their first taste of an Old Firm game, with Rangers scheduled to face Celtic yet again at the weekend in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

And Miller, who reserved special praise for Beerman, believes the 2-0 loss to their arch-rivals Celtic will be a great learning experience for a lot of players in the Rangers squad.
 


"This has got to be a lesson learned for a lot of the lads”, he told Rangers TV.

“Myles again has been great since he has come in, he did a good job again and he kept the threat at bay for most parts of the game.

"Maybe they need to have the pictures quicker, maybe even move the ball quicker when you're playing that higher level opposition.

"It's been great for the boys and it will be a great experience for them going forward."

Rangers, who returned to the top flight this season, are yet to beat Celtic in five attempts in all competitions in the present campaign, drawing just once.
 