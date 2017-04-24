Celtic Need To Sign Another Striker In Summer Transfer Window – Steven Thompson

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers striker Steven Thompson feels Celtic need to sign another recognised centre-forward, despite the Hoops already having Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths in their ranks.



Dembele, who picked up an injury during Celtic’s 2-0 win over Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, has been in fine form since joining the Scottish champions from Fulham last summer.











The 20-year-old has scored 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, in addition to providing nine assists.



On the other hand, Griffiths, who was Celtic’s top goalscorer in the 2015/16 campaign, has mostly been used as a backup option to Dembele this season by new manager Brendan Rodgers.





But Griffiths has still managed to net 14 times and set up 10 goals in 32 matches this term.

However, Thompson is of the opinion that Celtic still need a third recognised striker in their squad, especially for the Champions League.



“I think they need one more centre-forward”, he said on BBC Sport Scotland’s Live programme on Facebook, when asked which position he thinks Celtic should look to strengthen.



“Obviously Dembele has had a brilliant season, he’s class.



“Leigh Griffiths has been a great backup.



“But there has been times this season when both didn’t play and they didn’t have a third recognised striker.



“I think they can strengthen their forward line, not for the domestic games, but for the Champions League.”



Celtic have thus far plundered in 87 goals in 33 league games this season, the highest in the division.

