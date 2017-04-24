Dele Alli Salutes Spurs Team-Mates After Award Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has thanked his team-mates and all others associated with the club for assisting him in winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.



It was the second successive award for the young attacking midfielder, who now enjoys the distinction along with just three players in the form of Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney.











Competing with the likes of team-mate Harry Kane, Burnley's Michael Keane, Everton's Romelu Lukaku, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Manchester City's Leroy Sane, the 21-year-old came out as the winner and thanks all his fellow players for helping him win the award.



"It's a huge honour to be voted the winner of the award again by my fellow players", Alli told his club's official website.





"To win it back to back is something I'm truly proud of and I'm grateful to my team-mates and everyone at the club as I couldn't have won it without them.

"It's great to be recognised and to see the names that have won it in the past is amazing.



"I can't get carried away though and will focus on learning and improving to help the team."



Alli has already scored 20 goals in 44 overall matches for the Londoners this season, having also set up eleven more goals for his team-mates.



He is the fifth Tottenham player to win the award, with Glenn Hoddle, Kyle Walker, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane having already won it previously.

