Fantastic Left Foot, Amazing – Antonio Conte Showers Praise On Manolo Gabbiadini

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that Southampton hitman Manolo Gabbiadini has a "fantastic left foot" and has warned the Blues to pay close attention to his countryman on Tuesday night.



Conte's Chelsea are due to play host to the Saints at Stamford Bridge as they look to extend their lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League to seven points.











The Italian will see a familiar face in the Southampton team in the shape of Gabbiadini, who was snapped up by the Saints from Napoli in the winter transfer window and has made a big splash in England.



And Gabbiadini has a firm fan in Conte.





" We worked together with the national team", Conte said at a press conference.

"I think he's a really good player and a talented player.



"He has a fantastic left foot, I think one of the best in the world.



"The way he kicks the ball is amazing.



"If someone does not know him then he cannot understand the talent that this player has."



Conte also stressed that Chelsea must be wary of Gabbiadini's qualities, while he also explained why he could not select the striker more often when in charge of Italy.



"We must pay great attention. I know him very well from the period when I was the coach in the national team.



"He didn't play a lot with Napoli and it's very difficult for the coach of the national team to call someone who is not playing with his team", he added.



Gabbiadini has scored four goals in five Premier League games for the Saints, while he also netted twice in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

