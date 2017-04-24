Four Wins Will Get Us Top Four Feels Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says if the Reds win their final four Premier League games then they will finish in the top four.



Jurgen Klopp's men saw their top four chances slip out of their own hands on Sunday after Crystal Palace visited Anfield and came away with a 2-1 win, Christian Benteke scoring a brace against his former club.











The Reds still sit third in the standings, but have played two games more than fourth placed Manchester City and fifth placed Manchester United, while they have played three more games than seventh placed Arsenal.



Can however is sure that if Liverpool can take maximum points from their remaining four games then they will finish in the top four.





" If we win the last four games, we will reach the Champions League", Can told his club's official site.

"Some of the other top teams will play against each other and we will give it our best", the German added.



And Can urged Liverpool to start a run of wins by beating Watford at Vicarage Road next weekend.



"Four wins has to be the target.



"The next game is Watford and we want to win there and we will see what happens."



Liverpool crushed Watford in the earlier fixture between the two clubs this season, running out 6-1 winners over the Hornets at Anfield in November, a game Can scored in.

