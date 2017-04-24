Great Attitude and Professionalism – Leeds United Youth Boss Hails Senior Team Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s boss Jason Blunt has saluted senior team stars Lewie Coyle and Matt Grimes for their attitude in dropping down to feature against Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s.



Senior team boss Garry Monk often sends first team stars to play under Blunt in order that they can stay fit and match sharp.











And Coyle and Grimes took their places in the starting line-up at Elland Road for the Professional Development League clash against the young Owls.



Both full-back Coyle and midfielder Grimes clocked up the full 90 minutes as Leeds came desperately close to victory, conceding in the final 30 seconds of the game to draw 2-2 with the league leaders.





Blunt was keen to praise the duo after the match and feels that their experience had an effect on the young Under-23s group .

"I think the senior boys Coyle and Grimes came in and showed a great attitude", he said on LUTV.



"They helped the youngsters, which was good.



"The professionalism which they showed…and even listening to them at half time and before the game [was good for the youngsters]", Blunt added.



Leeds have had a tough time in the Professional Development League this term and sit bottom of the North Division with just 21 points collected from their 26 matches.



The young Whites are next up against Watford Under-23s in an away fixture.

