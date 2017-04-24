XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/04/2017 - 19:43 BST

I Know Jurgen Klopp Quite Well – Schalke Sporting Director Rubbishes Liverpool Bid For Trio Claims

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has rubbished claims suggesting that Liverpool are set to sign the trio of Sead Kolasinac, Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka.

The German giants have already lost defender Joel Matip to the Reds, with the former Cameroon international joining Jurgen Klopp's side on a pre-contract agreement in February last year and then officially signing in July 2016.




And now it has been speculated that the Reds are after three more Schalke players in the form of Kolasinac, Meyer and Goretzka.

However, Schalke's sporting director insists that he has a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp and if there was any truth he would have been kept in the loop.
 


However, if the Premier League giants have been scouting anyone, Heidel insists that neither he nor Klopp are aware of that.  

"I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well", Heidel told RevierSport.

"Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything.

"This time I do not know anything.

"That means the English media knows nothing either.

"I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring.

"Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to."

While Meyer and Goretzka both have contracts with the club that run until June 2018, Kolasinac's contract ends this summer with the club trying to extend his contract.

The defender has also been linked with Arsenal.
 