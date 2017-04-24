I Know Jurgen Klopp Quite Well – Schalke Sporting Director Rubbishes Liverpool Bid For Trio Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has rubbished claims suggesting that Liverpool are set to sign the trio of Sead Kolasinac, Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka.



The German giants have already lost defender Joel Matip to the Reds, with the former Cameroon international joining Jurgen Klopp's side on a pre-contract agreement in February last year and then officially signing in July 2016.











And now it has been speculated that the Reds are after three more Schalke players in the form of Kolasinac, Meyer and Goretzka.



However, Schalke's sporting director insists that he has a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp and if there was any truth he would have been kept in the loop.





However, if the Premier League giants have been scouting anyone, Heidel insists that neither he nor Klopp are aware of that.

"I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well", Heidel told RevierSport.



"Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything.



"This time I do not know anything.



"That means the English media knows nothing either.



"I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring.



"Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to."



While Meyer and Goretzka both have contracts with the club that run until June 2018, Kolasinac's contract ends this summer with the club trying to extend his contract.



The defender has also been linked with Arsenal.

