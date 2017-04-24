I’d Rather Lose Than Have A Selfish Player – Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that he has no need for any selfish players within his team, even if that means losing a game.



The Pensioners made their way to the FA Cup final by virtue of a 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, starting with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench.











Belgian forward Hazard played a decisive role in the match, coming on as a substitute and then going on to score their third goal in the 75th minute.



After the match the Belgian's team-mate Cesc Fabregas went on to heap praise on him, and saying that Hazard has ability second to none. The Spanish international also stressed the need for Hazard to be more "selfish" and show a greater "killer instinct" in the future.





However, the Chelsea manager is of the view that his players need to put the team ahead of themselves, as do all great players around the world.

When asked at a press conference whether he thinks Hazard can be as good as Lionel Messi if he was selfish Conte said: "The first target for every great champion is to play for the team and to put your talent in the team.



"I don't think that a player like Messi is a selfish player.



"The best players in the world don't exist without the team.



"For me, it's sad when I listen to this, that one player must be more selfish to reach the top level. This is not my idea of football. I never will understand this. Never.



"In my team I don't want selfish players. I prefer to lose a game, than to have a selfish player.



"I don't want this, I can't accept this. I don't want my club to one day buy me a selfish player, never."

