Inter To Wait Until After FA Cup Final For Antonio Conte Decision

Inter are ready to wait until just after the FA Cup final to discover what Antonio Conte's intentions are.



Conte is close to leading Chelsea to the Premier League title, while he also guided the Blues to the FA Cup final at the weekend, with his men seeing off a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur.











But despite being on the brink of a hugely successful first season in charge at Chelsea, Conte continues to be linked with heading back to Italy.



Inter want to appoint Conte and, according to Premium Sport, are ready to wait until after the FA Cup final to see what the Chelsea manager will do.





Conte has continued to declare his loyalty to Chelsea, but Inter still believe there is a chance the former Juventus boss might consider heading home .

Inter are determined to shake things up over the summer as they look to push to return to the Champions League next season.



They are considering a managerial change and are also keen on Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.



Conte remains their dream appointment however.

