06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/04/2017 - 15:52 BST

Italy Winger Increasingly Between Chelsea and Serie A Side

 




Chelsea and Fiorentina are increasingly battling for the services of winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The 23-year-old is wanted at Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte, however Fiorentina are fighting hard to try to keep the winger and convince him to sign a new contract.




There has been interest from other clubs, but according to Italian daily La Nazione, Bernardeschi's future will be either with Fiorentina or Chelsea.

Fiorentina have placed a contract offer worth €2.5m per season on the table for the Italy international, but Chelsea's offer is twice that sum.
 


So far La Viola have not improved their offer and it remains to be seen what Bernardeschi will decide to do.

The winger came through the youth ranks at Fiorentina, breaking through to the senior squad after a spell on loan at Crotone.

Bernadeschi has so far won seven caps at international level with Italy after making his bow for the Azzurri last year.
 