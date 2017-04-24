Jermain Defoe Would Be Great Signing For Newcastle Says Former Magpies Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United first team coach Steve Stone believes that Sunderland hitman Jermain Defoe would be a superb signing for the Magpies.



Newcastle have just booked their spot back in the Premier League by thrashing Preston North End 4-1 at St. James' Park, returning to the top flight after just one season's exile.











Rafael Benitez is expected to be busy in the transfer market as he looks to bolster Newcastle's squad to cope with the demands of the Premier League.



And Stone feels Defoe, who has scored goals in a struggling side at the Stadium of Light, would be the perfect signing for Newcastle.





" Defoe has been banded about here for the last four or five months due to the plight Sunderland are in and the fact that he probably will leave", Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"He'd be a great signing for Newcastle."



Defoe's goals – he has scored 14 times in the Premier League this term – have not been enough to keep Sunderland off the bottom of the league table and the 34-year-old is expected to quit the Black Cats in the summer.



Any move to Sunderland's fierce rivals however would be hugely controversial and Defoe is likely to have other takers when the window swings open.



He was the subject of an offer from West Ham United in January.

