Jurgen Klopp Doesn’t Know Where It’s Going Wrong – Liverpool Legend

Former Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Whelan thinks that Jurgen Klopp is stumped as to why the Reds are struggling so much defensively, especially from set pieces.



Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool to win 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday and Eagles boss Sam Allardyce admitted after the game that his men had specifically targeted hurting the Reds from set pieces.











Liverpool's defensive woes mean that their top four hopes are no longer in their own hands and Klopp cut a frustrated figure after the match, realising the damage the defeat has done to his side's chances of playing Champions League football next season.



Whelan watched Klopp's post-match interview and was left with the distinct impression that the German does not know what is going wrong at the back.





" You can tell he [Klopp] is frustrated", Whelan said on LFC TV.

"He talks quick at the best of times, but I've never heard him talk so quick.



"For me, at this moment in time, he doesn't know where it's going wrong", he added.



Liverpool operate a zonal marking system for set pieces and the set-up has been severely criticised in the wake of the home defeat to Crystal Palace.



It remains to be seen if Klopp makes any changes to his defensive set-up in the coming games; the German has begun to experiment with playing three at the back.

