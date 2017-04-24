XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/04/2017 - 21:59 BST

Kenny Dalglish My Favourite Player, Grew Up Liverpool Fan – Rangers Youth Boss

 




Rangers Under-20s coach Graeme Murty has revealed he is a Liverpool fan and Reds legend Kenny Dalglish ranks as his all-time favourite player.

Murty started his career at York City in the early 1990s and was snapped up by Reading in 1998, spending over a decade with the Royals and making over 330 appearances for the club.




The defender rounded off his playing career with a loan spell at Charlton Athletic and a short stint with Southampton.

And Murty, who is Rangers Under-20s boss and had a spell as caretaker manager of the senior team earlier this year, is a Liverpool supporter who grew up taking in the talents of Dalglish.
 


"I grew up as a Liverpool supporter and my favourite player was Kenny Dalglish, just for his awareness and the way he made players better around him", Murty said on Rangers TV.

"He also made the game look ridiculously easy.

"It's just a shame I never got to that standard because everything I did I made look really, really hard!" he joked.

Dalglish made 502 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 169 goals.

The Scot collected six league titles, one FA Cup, four League Cups and three European Cups during his time as a player at Anfield, before taking the manager's role.
 