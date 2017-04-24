Leeds United Must Get Players Up To Chris Wood – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Leeds United have to get players up to support Chris Wood up top.



Wood, who has netted 25 times in the Championship this season, has been responsible for over 40 per cent of his side's league goals in the current campaign and with the Kiwi drawing a blank at Burton Albion on Saturday, the Whites slipped to a 2-1 defeat.











Whelan was watching on at the Pirelli Stadium and believes that Wood needs players to burst forward and get in and around him to give him help and take advantage of knockdowns.



"I think Burton were there for the taking a little – but more to the point, Leeds need players to help Chris Wood, look for the knockdowns", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.





" If you're going to go direct, you need support", he continued.

"The number ten is meant to be a special player – but [Pablo] Hernandez was deep again at times [at the Pirelli Stadium]."



Leeds now face an uphill battle to climb into the top six within the next two games as they sit in seventh, three points behind sixth placed Fulham and with a vastly inferior goal difference to the Cottagers.



Garry Monk's men will start their mission at home to Norwich City at the weekend.

