Rangers Must Look At Every Position In Summer To Challenge Celtic Says Former Ger

Rangers will need to look to recruit in every single position on the pitch to challenge Celtic next term, former Gers striker Steven Thompson believes.



The Ibrox outfit came up short against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, going down to a 2-0 defeat as the Bhoys eased their way to a final date against Aberdeen.











Rangers are well adrift of Celtic in the Premiership, which the Bhoys have already won, and are facing an uphill battle just to finish above Aberdeen in second spot.



New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is expected to recruit in the summer transfer window and Thompson thinks the Portuguese must be looking at potential signings in every single position if the Gers are serious about challenging.





" It's hard to put a figure on it [how much investment Rangers need to challenge], but a lot", he said on BBC Sport Scotland Facebook.

"They certainly need to recruit better than they did last summer.



"Possibly they'd be looking at every single position on the pitch.



"If they want to challenge Celtic they need to recruit in every position", Thompson added.



It remains to be seen how much money Caixinha is given to spend in the summer, and which players the Portuguese looks to offload.



Caixinha may look to use the foreign market to get better value for Rangers, who will want to close the gap as much as possible on Brendan Rodgers' men next term.

