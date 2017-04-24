Showed Why We’re Champions Against Rangers, Celtic Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Patrick Roberts insists that Sunday's Scottish Cup win against rivals Rangers shows why they are the champions of Scotland.



The Scottish champions came out 2-0 winners on Sunday afternoon, thus setting up a date with Aberdeen in the final next month.











Giving his reaction to the match, the Manchester City loanee said that it was a performance to be proud of and goes to show why they have been so dominant this season.



Roberts made a particular mention of their first-half performance, which he believes was worthy of champions and now their aim will be to replicate that form in the final against Aberdeen.





“It was a good win and I think the most pleasing thing about it was our performance. In the first-half we showed why we are champions, we were so dominant", Roberts told his club's official website.

“We played with such confidence and belief and it really showed.



"When Cal[lum McGregor] got the first goal it felt like we could have had even more. It was a brilliant performance and we’re pleased to be in the final."



The result went a long way towards exacting revenge against their Old Firm rivals for the loss against Rangers at the same stage last year.



“We wanted to come out of this one with a better result than last time and we did that.



"The boys were brilliant for the full 90 minutes and we really showed what we’re capable of.”



Celtic's next match will be against the same opponents, this time in the league next Saturday.

