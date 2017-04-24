So Far Celtic Only Achieved What Ronny Deila Did – Steven Thompson Warns On Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says that Celtic have so far only managed to achieve what Ronny Deila did as boss, in winning a league title and a cup, and feels Brendan Rodgers would be wise to continue to downplay a treble in order not to build pressure.



Celtic, who beat Rangers 2-0 in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign.











Rodgers has already guided Celtic to the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership title, with the Hoops scheduled to play Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final next month.



And Thompson thinks while Celtic’s hopes of winning the treble are very much on, he warned Rodgers against overhyping the importance of the Scottish Cup final as it would attract added pressure, noting Deila also led the Bhoys to a league title and a cup.





The 38-year-old went on to add that the current Celtic crop will achieve “legendary status” if they manage to win the treble.

“I think it’s very much on”, he said on BBC Sport Scotland’s live programme on Facebook, when asked about Celtic’s chances of winning the treble.



“I think Celtic have been wise not to talk about it too much and I think Brendan Rodgers will be wise not to build it up too much because that’s extra pressure.



“It’s a cup final and you know if you win it you will become legends.



“You don’t want that added pressure before the final.



“This season has been fantastic for Celtic.



“But they have only achieved what Ronny Deila achieved in a cup and a league title.



“But [winning] the treble would put them in legendary status.”



Celtic are due to play five league games before their Scottish Cup final showdown with Aberdeen at Hampden on 27th May.

