XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/04/2017 - 16:13 BST

Something’s Got To Give – Liverpool Legend Says Reds Must Change In Defence

 




Ronnie Whelan insists something must change defensively at Liverpool because errors are continuing to cost the Reds goals.

Liverpool took the lead against Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield, but then made two mistakes and saw the Eagles take full advantage, with Christian Benteke scoring twice to run out 2-1 winners and damage the Reds' top four hopes.




Whelan thinks that with problems continuing to happen, Jurgen Klopp needs to either change the way Liverpool defend set pieces, or change one of the central defenders.

He said on LFC TV: "It happens again and again and again.
 


"So something's got to give", Whelan continued.

"Either one of your centre-backs or change what way you're going about it."

Liverpool have conceded 42 goals in their 34 Premier League games so far this term, an average of 1.2 goals conceded per match.

Last term, Klopp's men let in 50 goals in their 38 league matches, an average of 1.3 goals per game.

League leaders Chelsea have conceded 27 goals, while second placed Tottenham Hotspur's backline has allowed just 22 goals, in a sign just how much better Liverpool must become to compete for the title.
 