Something’s Got To Give – Liverpool Legend Says Reds Must Change In Defence

Ronnie Whelan insists something must change defensively at Liverpool because errors are continuing to cost the Reds goals.



Liverpool took the lead against Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield, but then made two mistakes and saw the Eagles take full advantage, with Christian Benteke scoring twice to run out 2-1 winners and damage the Reds' top four hopes.











Whelan thinks that with problems continuing to happen, Jurgen Klopp needs to either change the way Liverpool defend set pieces, or change one of the central defenders.



He said on LFC TV: "It happens again and again and again.





" So something's got to give", Whelan continued.

"Either one of your centre-backs or change what way you're going about it."



Liverpool have conceded 42 goals in their 34 Premier League games so far this term, an average of 1.2 goals conceded per match.



Last term, Klopp's men let in 50 goals in their 38 league matches, an average of 1.3 goals per game.



League leaders Chelsea have conceded 27 goals, while second placed Tottenham Hotspur's backline has allowed just 22 goals, in a sign just how much better Liverpool must become to compete for the title.

