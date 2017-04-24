XRegister
06 October 2016

24/04/2017 - 13:58 BST

Steven Gerrard Revealed As Manchester United Target’s Role Model

 




Manchester United target Victor Lindelof has always had Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as his inspiration, the defender's former team-mate has revealed.

Lindelof became the flavour of the red half of Lisbon at the weekend when he lashed a superb free-kick into the back of the net against Benfica's fierce rivals Sporting Lisbon.




The strike, which came in the 66th minute, ensured that the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw and kept Benfica favourites to win the Portuguese league title; they sit top on 72 points, three ahead of second placed FC Porto, with four matches to play.

And Robin Blomme, who played with Lindelof at Swedish club Vasteras, revealed that the defender always looked up to Gerrard, who himself was known for powerful free-kicks from distance.
 


"He was always Vigge's great idol", Blomme told O Jogo, Vigge being Lindelof's nickname in Sweden.

"He was his role model", he added.

Having Gerrard as a role model is unlikely to go down well with Manchester United fans, with the Red Devils often mooted as a potential destination for Lindelof to move to.

Manchester United were tipped to complete the signing of the defender from Benfica in the winter transfer window, but chose to hold off.

They have been linked with going back in for him this summer.
 