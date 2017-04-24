Sucker Punched – Liverpool Legend Assesses Reds’ Loss To Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronnie Whelan has expressed his disappointment as Liverpool failed to kick on, despite breaking the deadlock against Crystal Palace on Sunday.



The Reds, who lost 2-1 to the Eagles on Sunday, took the lead through Philippe Coutinho’s sumptuous free-kick in the 24th minute at Anfield.











Christian Benteke equalised for Crystal Palace just before the half-time break, with the former Liverpool striker heading home the winner in the 74th minute as the hosts failed to clear a corner.



And Whelan explained that it was hugely disappointing to see Liverpool lose the Premier League fixture after conceding two “silly goals” in spite of the Merseyside giants managing to get themselves in front against Sam Allardyce’s team.





“Basically sucker punched”, he said on LFC TV, when asked how he was feeling after the game.

“It’s not nice to play Crystal Palace, I don’t like it but Big Sam has done it for years and years.



“Big strong players in the team, hit long balls up to your centre-forward from anywhere on the pitch, get bodies around to pick up second balls, bore you to death, six at the back and three in front.



“But we did break them down, we went 1-0 up and then you think ‘this is okay, we can go on from here, no problem.’



“But we didn’t, we didn’t kick on and we paid the price with two silly goals we give away.”



Liverpool, who have now played two games more than the other teams in the top five, presently find themselves in third spot with 66 points from 34 games.



Jurgen Klopp’s team are next up against Watford in an away league game on 1st May.

