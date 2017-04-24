There May Be A Surprise – Tottenham and Everton Target’s Agent Hints At Transfer Twist

Follow @insidefutbol





Franck Kessie's agent has not ruled out there being a surprise in where his client moves to this summer, while predicting a very intense time over the summer transfer window.



The midfielder has been in superb form for Atalanta in Serie A this season and a who's who of Europe's elite clubs have been queuing up to try to get their hands on him.











Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur were reported to have made bids for Kessie in recent months, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool also keen.



However, it had appeared that Roma would win the race for Kessie after agreeing a fee with Atalanta, paving the way for a deal to be done with the player.





But it was claimed recently that Kessie's agent George Atangana was in England for talks, something he is keeping mum about .

"I can neither confirm or deny. For sure there will be very intense days and months", he told Calcio Mercato, when asked about an England trip.



And the midfielder's insists a move to Roma is not a done deal, as he seeks the best solution for his client.



"Someone needs to know that Kessie is not a machine to be put somewhere.



"I have a lot of respect for Roma, which is a great club, but today I am still looking for the right offer for my client."



Atangana also dangled the prospect of a surprise involving his client.



"The history of football is made up of so many surprises, and there may be one in this case as well."

