Top, Top Player – Rangers Youth Boss Reveals Liverpool Star As Best He Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Graeme Murty has identified Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana as the best player he has played with.



The duo played together at Southampton, who were then a League One side, during the 2009/10 season, with Murty in the latter stages of his career.











Lallana, who is a product of Southampton’s youth system, helped the club to return to the Premier League before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2014.



The 28-year-old has managed to establish himself as a key player at Anfield, in addition to becoming an important member of the England national team.





And Murty heaped praise on Lallana, who is currently out injured with a hamstring injury.

“The best player I’ve played with came to the fore later – Adam Lallana”, he told Rangers TV.



“He has got wonderful balance, two wonderful feet and he is arguably England’s top performer at the moment.



“It’s a shame he’s injured.



"He’s a top, top player.”



And Murty, who had a spell as caretaker manager at Rangers earlier this year, believes Lallana is presently reaping the benefits of playing in the lower tiers of English football.



“Interestingly, when big money moves were mooted for him, he stayed and he played every week in a team which was going through the leagues”, he continued.



“I think you are seeing that robustness and that resilience now – it’s paying off.”



Lallana has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up as many goals.



He also has 31 caps and three goals for England to his name.

