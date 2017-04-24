We Couldn’t Cope – Liverpool Legend Lays Into Reds’ Performance Against Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has dubbed the Reds' second half performance in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday a "comedy of errors".



The Merseyside giants, who headed into the match against the Eagles on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, took the lead in the 24th minute when Philippe Coutinho fired home a free-kick.











But Crystal Palace scored the equaliser through Christian Benteke on the brink of the half-time break before the former Liverpool forward netted the winner in the 74th minute.



And Whelan, who feels there are no positives to take from Liverpool’s second half display against Crystal Palace, insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s team could not cope and never looked like scoring once the visitors took the lead.





“It was a comedy of errors in the second half, it wasn’t good whatsoever”, he explained on LFC TV after the game.

“We didn’t pass the ball quick enough either.



“When we were 1-0 up, everything seemed to be nice and slow and easy.



“But we couldn’t cope once they got in front.



"We never even looked like scoring.”



Liverpool, who are desperate to qualify to the Champions League next season, presently find themselves third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 games.



However, the Anfield outfit have played more games than their immediate rivals, meaning a top four finish is no longer in their own hands.

