We Gave Celtic Way Too Much Respect – Rangers Star Bemoans Loss

Kenny Miller feels Rangers showed Celtic “way too much respect”, following his side’s 2-0 loss in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.



The Bhoys started the game brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute through Callum McGregor at Hampden.











Brendan Rodgers’ team then doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half as Scott Sinclair scored from the spot after James Tavernier fouled Leigh Griffiths inside the box.



Rangers dominated the match late on as they desperately searched for a goal, but the Light Blues failed to find the back of the net, despite coming close on a few occasions.





And Miller, who thinks Rangers would have been better placed if they had started the game in such aggressive manner, believes his side showed excessive respect to Celtic.

“If we could’ve started like that then that first half wouldn’t have happened”, he told Rangers TV after the game, when asked about his side’s late surge.



“There's a lot of things which go into a week's preparation in regards to the game, and we never really put those things into practice and we gave them way too much respect.”



Rangers, who will next face Celtic in a Scottish Premiership encounter at the weekend, have lost four of the five Old Firm derbies in the present campaign, drawing the other.

