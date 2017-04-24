With Goal Difference Win And We’re In – Fulham Star Sees Victory Ending Leeds’ Hopes of Overhauling Cottagers

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney thinks that with his side's goal difference advantage over Leeds United, a win this weekend over Brentford will secure a spot in the playoffs.



With seventh placed Leeds losing their Championship clash 2-1 away at Burton Albion on Saturday, while Fulham scored an impressive 4-1 win away at Huddersfield Town, the gap between the two clubs is now three points.











There are two games to play but Fulham, who are sixth, have a goal difference of plus 27, while Leeds are just plus 14.



And as such, Cairney thinks beating Brentford at Craven Cottage next weekend will be enough to see off the challenge from Leeds and secure a playoff place.





" It is a derby game and Brentford will want to spoil the party no doubt but I think a win more-or-less sees us in the play-offs with our goal difference", the midfielder told his club's official site.

"So it’s a big game and I am sure the Cottage will be rocking and I am looking forward to it."



But Cairney is determined that Fulham should make sure not to take Brentford likely, as he rates the Bees as a quality outfit with a number of good players.



"They are a very good side and I think they go under the radar a little bit and have some very good players with high energy as well so it will no doubt be a tough game but hopefully one we can get something from", he added.



Fulham won the earlier fixture between the two sides, beating Brentford 2-0.

