Be Wary – Celtic Youth Boss Not Expecting Easy Rangers Game

Celtic Under-20s boss Tommy McIntyre has explained that although his side are confident, they are expecting a tough encounter against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final on Wednesday.



The young Bhoys, who are currently second in the Development League with 61 points from 30 games, just four points adrift of Ross County, are in great form heading into the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden.











Celtic have managed to win seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 win over Motherwell in the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup.



And McIntyre, who stated that his side are confident ahead of their clash with Rangers in the final at Hampden, however, was quick to add Celtic are aware that it will be a tough game against their arch-rivals.





“We’re confident, absolutely”, he told Celtic TV.

“We understand it will be a tough game as well, we’re playing against our greatest rivals.



“We need to be wary of that. I’m sure they will have a game plan and something we need to deal with.



“But we have the same in terms of how we approach game, our philosophy is still the same.



“I’m looking forward to it, it has been a good competition.”



Celtic have already beaten Rangers, who are seventh in the Development League, twice in the present campaign.

