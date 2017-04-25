Bordeaux Look At Alternatives To Celtic Target, French Club Growing Impatient

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux are growing impatient over Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil, with the custodian, who has been offered a contract by the club, not yet having provided an answer.



Costil is out of contract with Rennes in the summer and is set to leave the club in search of a new adventure. He is claimed to be on Celtic's shopping list, while Fiorentina are also keen on the Frenchman.











Bordeaux have been pushing hard for Costil though and were recently reported to have landed the goalkeeper, only for the club to have to issue a denial.



According to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Bordeaux have made Costil what they consider to be a generous offer and are growing impatient over not yet being given the green light.





As a result, while Costil remains the club's priority, other targets are now being increasingly looked at as a plan B .

Costil has never played his football outside France and may be keen to sample a new country and a new league.



The 29-year-old recently received international recognition from France and made his senior international debut in a friendly game against the Ivory Coast in November last year, keeping a clean sheet.

