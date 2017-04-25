XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/04/2017 - 15:39 BST

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund Aiming To Steal Promising Youngster From Marseille

 




Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are both keen on Marseille talent Boubacar Kamara, something which means the French club are set to have to work hard to try to make sure he stays put.

Just 17 years old, the captain of Marseille's Under-19s side, Kamara has been offered a three-year contract by the club.




But he has been in no rush to sign it, vowing to wait until the end of the season to assess his options.

The situation is becoming serious for Marseille as, according to France Football, both Dortmund and Chelsea are keen on Kamara, something which is complicating the situation for the Ligue 1 giants.
 


Marseille now need to step up their efforts to convince Kamara that he should sign a professional contract at the Stade Velodrome, or risk losing the promising defender.

Kamara has tasted first team action with Marseille this season, being handed an appearance in the Coupe de la Ligue against Sochaux to show their is a pathway to senior football at the club.

The youngster, who does not turn 18 until November this year, has been capped by France at both Under-17 and Under-18 level.
 