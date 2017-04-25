Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund Aiming To Steal Promising Youngster From Marseille

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are both keen on Marseille talent Boubacar Kamara, something which means the French club are set to have to work hard to try to make sure he stays put.



Just 17 years old, the captain of Marseille's Under-19s side, Kamara has been offered a three-year contract by the club.











But he has been in no rush to sign it, vowing to wait until the end of the season to assess his options.



The situation is becoming serious for Marseille as, according to France Football, both Dortmund and Chelsea are keen on Kamara, something which is complicating the situation for the Ligue 1 giants.





Marseille now need to step up their efforts to convince Kamara that he should sign a professional contract at the Stade Velodrome, or risk losing the promising defender .

Kamara has tasted first team action with Marseille this season, being handed an appearance in the Coupe de la Ligue against Sochaux to show their is a pathway to senior football at the club.



The youngster, who does not turn 18 until November this year, has been capped by France at both Under-17 and Under-18 level.

