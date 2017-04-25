XRegister
06 October 2016

25/04/2017 - 13:53 BST

Christian Eriksen Ready For Higher Level Than Tottenham Believes Former Ajax Coach

 




Former Ajax boss Frank de Boer feels Christian Eriksen is ready to move on from Tottenham Hotspur to a club at the highest level of the game.

De Boer had Eriksen under his wing at Ajax until the Denmark midfielder was sold to Spurs in the summer of 2013, with the Premier League outfit paying around £11m to complete the deal.




Eriksen has blossomed at White Hart Lane and it has been suggested he is now on Barcelona's shopping list for this summer.

And De Boer, who has kept close tabs on his former player, feels that Eriksen has everything that is needed to cut the mustard at the Camp Nou.
 


He also explained that Tottenham have proven to be a good stepping stone for Eriksen.

"I think he can have a wonderful career", De Boer was quoted as saying by Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

"First Ajax, then Tottenham, and then the highest level.

"I think he's ready for a step higher.

"He has everything that a Barcelona player must have.

"He has an overview, he has a work ethic, and he kicks well with both legs."

Barcelona could find it tough to deal with Tottenham for Eriksen however, as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has made the Dane central to his team at White Hart Lane.

Eriksen though may be tempted by the idea of lining up alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.
 