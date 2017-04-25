Fiorentina Confident Winger Will Snub Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are optmistic that Federico Bernardeschi will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a new contract.



La Viola have put a five-year deal in front of the Italy international winger worth €2.5m per season, but Chelsea are prepared to pay Bernardeschi double that amount.











There has been interest in Bernardeschi from Juventus and Inter, but it is claimed the winger is drifting between Fiorentina and Chelsea.



According to Italian daily La Nazione, La Viola are confident that the winger will eventually choose to stay.





Fiorentina believe that Bernardeschi will not risk moving to Chelsea as he might not play on a regular basis .

And with the World Cup looming in 2018, such a gamble will be one the 23-year-old will not want to take, the Serie A side feel.



It is suggested that the coming weeks will be decisive in Bernardeschi's future as Fiorentina try to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal to end any thoughts of a summer move.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is thought to be a big fan of Bernardeschi.

