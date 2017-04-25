Gary Cahill Plays – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their team and substitutes to play host to Southampton in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Antonio Conte knows if his men can beat the Saints then they will move a commanding seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table, taking another step towards winning the title.











In a bid to get the better of Southampton, Conte has Thibaut Courtois in goal, while his three-man backline is Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso operate in the wing-back roles.



Conte has N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in midfield, while Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard all carry the attacking threat this evening.



If the Chelsea manager needs to switch things around then on the bench he has Michy Batshuayi if he needs another striker, while Pedro Rodriguez is another attacking option.



Chelsea Team vs Southampton



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Costa, Hazard



Substitutes: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Chalobah, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

