I Say Three More Wins Will Get Liverpool Top Four – Former Reds Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor still thinks that just three more wins is likely to be enough to book the Reds a spot in the Premier League's top four this season.



Jurgen Klopp's men saw their top four hopes take a blow on Sunday when Crystal Palace visited Anfield and left with a smash-and-grab 2-1 win.











Liverpool continue to sit in third spot in the standings, but fifth placed Manchester United are just three points behind with two games in hand, while seventh placed Arsenal are nine points back, but with three matches in hand; Manchester City are fourth, two points off the Reds, but with two games in hand.



Mellor knows that Liverpool being beaten by Palace will give their top four rivals a big boost, but he still sticks by the view that just three more wins, which would put the Reds on 75 points, should be enough for Champions League football.





" One thing you'd say is Manchester United and Arsenal would have been encouraged by that result at Anfield at the weekend", Mellor said on LFC TV.

"They will have certainly gained a little bit of 'it's possible, it's on again'.



"Four games left for us. I'm still looking at I think three more wins may well be enough because United have got to go to City, Tottenham, Arsenal, they will be dropping points.



"Arsenal play United, Arsenal play Tottenham.



"They are all playing each other in terms of dropping points.



"We don't have to play them. Focus on what we have to do and hopefully we can achieve top four", he added.



Liverpool's next game comes away at Vicarage Road against Watford on Monday 1st May, a match they surely need to take three points from to bounce back from the loss to Palace.

