I’d Only Keep These Four Players – Rangers Legend’s Damning Verdict On Celtic Gap

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Willie Henderson has revealed he would only keep four players in the current squad into next term, as the Gers look to close the gap on Celtic.



Pedro Caixinha's first Old Firm game in charge of Rangers ended in defeat at the weekend, with the Gers being comfortably seen off 2-0 by Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final. The game served again to highlight the gap Rangers must close, as Celtic made short work of their rivals.











Celtic are now rapidly closing in on a domestic treble and going through the season unbeaten and Henderson is under no illusion about the size of the gap between the two teams.



He feels with the current crop there is little Caixinha can do to match Celtic and was quoted as saying by STV: "We don't have players of that calibre there just now for any manager that is coming in for to be able to improve the team that much.





" I find it difficult to understand, if you can't get up for a Rangers v Celtic game you are never going to be up for a game in a Rangers jersey", the Gers legend continued.

"I think the new manager is prepared to change things and be good for the team but he needs the material to work with."



Henderson passed a damning verdict on the current Rangers squad and insists he would keep just four players, indicating towards wholesale change in the summer transfer window.



"I would certainly say Kenny Miller has had a very good year this year but he would be first to admit he is getting on.



"However, with his experience I would keep Kenny Miller, the goalkeeper [Wes Foderingham], Lee Wallace and the lad [Emerson] Hyndman, I think these are good players."



The current Rangers crop have a chance to prove Henderson wrong however when they again take on Celtic this coming weekend, in a Premiership game.

