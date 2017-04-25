If We Can’t Catch Chelsea, Lock In Top Four – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of Tottenham Hotspur at least nailing down a spot in the top four if they cannot catch Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.



Spurs have worked hard to close the gap on Chelsea to just four points, but with the Blues in action this evening the gap could grow to seven points with just six games left for Tottenham to play.











Spurs are eight points clear of fifth placed Manchester United and Pochettino has hammered home the importance of a top four finish, admitting he does not know if his men can reel in Chelsea before the end of the season.



"In the Premier League if it is not possible to catch Chelsea, it is about being in the top four", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.





" We are not sure we can catch Chelsea – it is up to them", he continued.

"They play tonight and we will see what happens, but our game is one we must win."



Tottenham next play on Wednesday evening when they take on Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a match they will surely need three points from to keep their title dream alive.



The Eagles will go into the game full of confidence after damaging Liverpool's top four hopes with a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

