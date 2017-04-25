Ivan Bravo Brings Knowledge From Highest Level – Leeds Co-Owner Welcomes New Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has stated that he is eager to work closely with new director Ivan Bravo as the club are keen to build on the progress made this season.



Bravo has joined Leeds’ Board of Directors with immediate effect, with the Spaniard having prior experience of serving as Director of Strategy at Real Madrid.











He has also worked as Director General at the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in Qatar and helped the institute to become one of the world’s best football development programmes.



And Radrizzani feels Leeds will hugely benefit from Bravo’s immense knowledge and expertise.





“On behalf of everybody at Leeds United I would like to welcome Ivan to the club”, he told the club’s official site.

“He brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and expertise gained from leading roles at the very highest levels of the game.



“I look forward to working closely with Ivan as the club comes together to build on the progress achieved this season.”



Bravo, who will replace Feng Ze Yeh on the Leeds Board of Directors, also went on to add that he is optimistic about taking the Whites forward both on and off the pitch by working alongside the club’s hierarchy.



“Leeds United is a club steeped in prestige with an extremely proud fan-base and I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors”, he said.



“I hope my experience gained across the game will add value for the club and I look forward to working with the ownership, management and the whole team to take Leeds United forward, on and off the pitch.”



Leeds, who are putting in a serious promotion push this season, are currently in seventh spot in the Championship table.

