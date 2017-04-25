Leeds In Limbo At Moment – Former Whites Points To Loan Stars And Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan feels the Whites are in a state of limbo at present as it is unclear what will happen over the summer.



The Yorkshire giants look set to miss out on a spot in the Championship playoffs after losing 2-1 at Burton Albion at the weekend, though there is a chance results could yet see them involved in the end of season promotion shootout.











Leeds have five players in the first team squad on loan from other clubs, while head coach Garry Monk is also approaching the end of a one-year deal and has been linked with Norwich City.



In-demand left-back Charlie Taylor is out of contract in the summer, while even though Leeds have secured centre-back Pontus Jansson, he is being linked with Premier League clubs, as is leading goalscorer Chris Wood.





As such, Whelan accepts there is a real degree of uncertainty about what will happen at Leeds, with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani potentially buying the remaining 50 per cent of the club he does not own thrown into the mix too .

"I think what's hanging over peoples' heads is that we've got a lot of loan players", Whelan said on Spectum Sino.



"[We’ve got] all these players [on loan] and Garry [who is coming to the end of his contract], and what will happen to Chris Wood now he's had a fantastic season?



"We also need to wait and see what happens with Andrea Radrizzani and the takeover.



"So we're sort of in limbo at the moment."



Leeds have defied expectations to challenge for a playoff spot this term, but a run of form which has seen just two of the last nine games won has appeared to put paid to the club's promotion hopes.

